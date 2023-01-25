Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Is Currently -1.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] loss -1.62% on the last trading session, reaching $14.56 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Liberty Energy Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has increased its existing share repurchase authorization announced on July 25, 2022, to $500 million, a $250 million increase from the originally authorized amount.

Since the repurchase program commencement, Liberty has repurchased and retired 8,185,890 shares of Class A common stock, representing 4.4% of outstanding shares, for approximately $125 million. With this program expansion, the Company has approximately $375 million available for share repurchases through July 31, 2024.

Liberty Energy Inc. represents 185.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.65 billion with the latest information. LBRT stock price has been found in the range of $14.23 to $15.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 4092610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $21.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on LBRT stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $2,218 million, or 87.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,052,882, which is approximately -14.18% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,972,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.11 million in LBRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $191.27 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 38.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 34,640,214 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 34,659,587 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 83,054,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,354,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,277,758 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,197,326 shares during the same period.