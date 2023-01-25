Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Revenue clocked in at $13.64 billion, down -1.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] gained 0.84% or 0.29 points to close at $34.98 with a heavy trading volume of 7949091 shares. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call. A replay of the call will be available, beginning February 23, 2023 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until March 9, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 3616580.

It opened the trading session at $34.69, the shares rose to $35.02 and dropped to $34.305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KDP points out that the company has recorded -4.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 7949091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KDP stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.73, while it was recorded at 34.73 for the last single week of trading, and 37.06 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $26,214 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,193,943, which is approximately 7.618% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,605,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.79 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 5.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

364 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 70,040,613 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 59,589,388 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 619,777,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 749,407,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,035,141 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 8,830,381 shares during the same period.