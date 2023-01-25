JP Morgan slashes price target on DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] – find out why.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] traded at a high on 01/24/23, posting a 5.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.81. The company report on January 24, 2023 that DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 24, 2023. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3835078 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DigitalBridge Group Inc. stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.51%.

The market cap for DBRG stock reached $1.99 billion, with 162.40 million shares outstanding and 152.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 3835078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DBRG shares from 8.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62.

How has DBRG stock performed recently?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.38. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69.

Insider trade positions for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $1,800 million, or 89.90% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,044,201, which is approximately 7.772% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WAFRA INC., holding 14,435,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.92 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $133.36 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 3.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 19,488,973 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 15,604,505 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 105,421,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,515,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,790,971 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,922,600 shares during the same period.