Jefferies lifts DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on December 20, 2022 that DocuSign To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), announced that Chief Financial Officer, Cynthia Gaylor, is scheduled to participate in the following investor events.

Evercore ISI ‘Off To A Running Start’ (Virtual) Bus TourWednesday, January 4, 2023 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EST).

A sum of 3791679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.76M shares. DocuSign Inc. shares reached a high of $58.96 and dropped to a low of $56.485 until finishing in the latest session at $57.95.

The one-year DOCU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.69. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $62.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $54 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 28.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.18, while it was recorded at 56.93 for the last single week of trading, and 62.62 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $8,970 million, or 78.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,481,405, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,838,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.03 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $501.1 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 0.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 18,395,661 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 16,422,768 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 119,977,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,795,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,399,427 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 3,377,980 shares during the same period.