IronNet Inc. [IRNT] Is Currently 22.58 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] gained 22.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that IronNet Enhances its Network Detection and Response Solution to Provide Broader Visibility of Cyber Threats.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Receives Bridge Loan Financing from C5 Capital.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, announced today enhanced capabilities of its network detection and response (NDR) solution, IronDefense. Recognized with the highest possible rating for Enterprise Advanced Security NDR Detection by SE Labs, IronDefense enables advanced and early visibility of unknown cyber threats that have slipped past endpoint and firewall detection and entered the network, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

IronNet Inc. represents 101.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.26 million with the latest information. IRNT stock price has been found in the range of $0.3515 to $0.581.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 13224506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for IRNT stock

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, IRNT shares gained by 116.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3716, while it was recorded at 0.3739 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6329 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -834.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -880.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.08.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $9 million, or 29.40% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,303,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 million in IRNT stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $1.22 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 1,265,388 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,022,783 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,762,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,050,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 523,674 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,271,020 shares during the same period.