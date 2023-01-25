Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Revenue clocked in at $4.45 billion, up 17.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.25%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith steps down; Martin Preece appointed interim CEO.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) has announced that Chris Griffith will step down from the Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gold Fields, effective 31 December 2022.

Gold Fields Chairperson Yunus Suleman said: “We thank Chris for the commitment and dedication he showed as CEO of Gold Fields, especially during the Yamana Gold transaction. We were all disappointed that the Yamana deal did not go through, as we felt it was a compelling deal which would have created a strong company and created value for all our shareholders. The company is performing well, delivering strong shareholder returns and we continue to deliver on the strategy, including growing the value and quality of our portfolio of assets.”.

Over the last 12 months, GFI stock rose by 11.44%. The one-year Gold Fields Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.25. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.70 billion, with 890.64 million shares outstanding and 856.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, GFI stock reached a trading volume of 4186375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $12.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.51 and a Gross Margin at +41.48. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.81.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 25.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.55. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $4,477,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

GFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 8.50%.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Insider Position Details

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 34,158,681 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 13,415,440 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 206,686,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,260,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,965,057 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,239,921 shares during the same period.