For VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], Analyst sees a drop to $36. What next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] traded at a high on 01/24/23, posting a 0.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.96. The company report on January 18, 2023 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, announced today the closing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 30,302,500 shares of its common stock (including 3,952,500 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional common stock), all of which were offered on a forward basis through the forward purchasers or their respective affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below at a public offering price of $33.00 per share.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and as representatives of the underwriters in the offering. Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, Capital One Securities, JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Scotiabank, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as bookrunners in the offering. Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James and SMBC Nikko acted as senior co-managers in the offering. CBRE, Ladenburg Thalmann, Macquarie Capital, Stifel and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory acted as co-managers in the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3695965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VICI Properties Inc. stands at 9.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $34.70 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 3695965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 51.82.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.00, while it was recorded at 33.41 for the last single week of trading, and 31.72 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $32,961 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,137,839, which is approximately 0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,875,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.57 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 36,375,888 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 84,638,243 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 849,579,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 970,593,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,553,637 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,160,978 shares during the same period.