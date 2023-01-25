For Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $163. What next?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] price plunged by -2.96 percent to reach at -$4.47. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Rick Dreiling to Assume Role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Tree, Inc.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), today announced that Mike Witynski, who has been in leadership positions at Dollar Tree since 2010 and served as CEO since 2020, is stepping down from the Board and leaving the Company. Executive Chairman Rick Dreiling will expand his role to assume the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 29.

“The opportunity to work with the talented and dedicated team at Dollar Tree has been the most rewarding of my career. During this especially dynamic period, we made the historic and consequential move to ‘break the dollar,’ and also rose to the historic opportunity to retool the Company’s leadership ranks to face the challenges ahead with fresh eyes. As I depart, I have full confidence that this team will continue to move the Company forward through the years ahead,” said Mr. Witynski.

A sum of 3940787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Dollar Tree Inc. shares reached a high of $154.01 and dropped to a low of $144.61 until finishing in the latest session at $146.52.

The one-year DLTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.66. The average equity rating for DLTR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $164.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $157 to $181, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on DLTR stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 140 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.35, while it was recorded at 146.49 for the last single week of trading, and 153.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar Tree Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +29.28. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 17.22%.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,069 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,793,878, which is approximately -1.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,874,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.45 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 24,637,785 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 19,085,865 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 175,144,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,867,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,562,688 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,255,694 shares during the same period.