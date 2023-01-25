For Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDS] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.84 at the close of the session, down -28.21%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that New Approaches to Treating Infections in Cystic Fibrosis Patients – AR 501 Phase 2 Trial Update.

AR-501 is an inhaled formulation of gallium citrate with broad-spectrum anti-infective activity being developed to treat chronic lung infections in CF patients.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -28.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARDS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.3398 and lowest of $0.5722 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.94, which means current price is +46.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 169.20K shares, ARDS reached a trading volume of 9926699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDS shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53.

How has ARDS stock performed recently?

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.38. With this latest performance, ARDS shares dropped by -18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0484, while it was recorded at 1.1440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2513 for the last 200 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2782.48. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2748.73.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.20% of ARDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDS stocks are: COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 567,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 524,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in ARDS stocks shares; and ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in ARDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDS] by around 150,068 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 22,316 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,814,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,986,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,146 shares during the same period.