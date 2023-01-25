Exelon Corporation [EXC] moved down -0.74: Why It’s Important

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] slipped around -0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $41.51 at the close of the session, down -0.74%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that ComEd Awarded for Two Programs That Make Energy Efficiency Benefits More Accessible to Families and Businesses.

Multi-Family Energy Savings and Energy Efficiency Service Provider Incubator programs recognized by Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance.

The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) has recognized ComEd with a pair of Inspiring Efficiency Awards. The recognition is for the electric company’s efforts to help property owners and tenants save money on electric bills, as well as an education and training that helps diverse contractors build successful businesses in the energy efficiency field.

Exelon Corporation stock is now -3.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXC Stock saw the intraday high of $41.96 and lowest of $41.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.71, which means current price is +0.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 3869136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.66, while it was recorded at 41.99 for the last single week of trading, and 43.43 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 11.11%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $33,486 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,928,419, which is approximately 0.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,274,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.25 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 62,954,376 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 63,287,832 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 680,451,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,694,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,818,683 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,898,366 shares during the same period.