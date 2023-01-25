Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Stock trading around $219.47 per share: What’s Next?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] price plunged by -3.93 percent to reach at -$8.97. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 5945083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. Enphase Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $223.95 and dropped to a low of $215.28 until finishing in the latest session at $219.47.

The one-year ENPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.61. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $316.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $310 to $365, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 14.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 54.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.58. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -30.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 286.53, while it was recorded at 228.75 for the last single week of trading, and 247.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 38.10%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,151 million, or 81.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,387,471, which is approximately 2.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,173,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 16,949,694 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 30,163,398 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 53,816,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,930,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,528,660 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,793,186 shares during the same period.