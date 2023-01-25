Danaher Corporation [DHR] Revenue clocked in at $31.25 billion, up 2.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] traded at a low on 01/24/23, posting a -1.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $271.58. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Danaher Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted. Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net earnings were $2.2 billion, or $2.99 per diluted common share which represents a 25.0% year-over-year increase from the comparable 2021 period. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.87 which represents a 6.5% increase over the comparable 2021 period.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5207989 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danaher Corporation stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $195.09 billion, with 728.50 million shares outstanding and 648.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 5207989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $305.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Hold rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 7.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.40, while it was recorded at 272.88 for the last single week of trading, and 265.57 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97.

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 3.23%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $153,836 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,690,131, which is approximately 1.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,288,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.11 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.38 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

939 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 26,469,232 shares. Additionally, 886 investors decreased positions by around 22,006,725 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 517,972,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,448,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,933,418 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,680 shares during the same period.