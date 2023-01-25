CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Revenue clocked in at $2.03 billion, down -0.66% YTD: What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] loss -1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $104.60 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2023 that CrowdStrike Appoints Johanna Flower to Board of Directors.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the appointment of Johanna Flower to the company’s board of directors.

A renowned cybersecurity, go-to-market and modern governance expert, Ms. Flower currently sits on the boards of cloud leaders like Freshworks (Nasdaq: FRSH) and ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG), as well as several high-growth private SaaS companies. She also has direct experience working closely with CrowdStrike’s leadership team and board, having served as the company’s first chief marketing officer and having played a key role in taking the company public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. represents 233.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.67 billion with the latest information. CRWD stock price has been found in the range of $104.135 to $109.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 5016708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $169.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $150 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRWD stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CRWD shares from 175 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 38.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for CRWD stock

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.86, while it was recorded at 103.03 for the last single week of trading, and 160.87 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 58.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $15,953 million, or 76.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,466,877, which is approximately 1.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,243,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.01 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 19.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 18,968,977 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 22,717,304 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 110,828,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,514,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,551,813 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,003 shares during the same period.