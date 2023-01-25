Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Revenue clocked in at $3.87 billion, up 2.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] closed the trading session at $7.33 on 01/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.302, while the highest price level was $7.56. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Crescent Point Acquires Kaybob Duvernay Assets and Increases Base Dividend by 25%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire additional Kaybob Duvernay assets and is increasing its base dividend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.52 percent and weekly performance of 1.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.69M shares, CPG reached to a volume of 4638842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CPG stock trade performance evaluation

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.43 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. go to -4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,342 million, or 36.50% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 25,292,324, which is approximately 18.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,556,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.69 million in CPG stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $93.49 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 11.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 27,063,475 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 44,390,693 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 111,607,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,061,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,871,315 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 23,204,277 shares during the same period.