Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is 2.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] closed the trading session at $4.44 on 01/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.41, while the highest price level was $4.74. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital Located in Ronceverte, West Virginia.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that affiliates of the Company have completed the divestiture of 122-bed Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, West Virginia, along with its respective assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services to a subsidiary of Vandalia Health. The transaction was effective January 1, 2023.

The divestiture of this hospital is among the potential transactions highlighted on the Company’s third quarter 2022 earnings call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.78 percent and weekly performance of -3.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 116.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, CYH reached to a volume of 4093479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

CYH stock trade performance evaluation

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.33 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -7.95%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $489 million, or 82.50% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,920,406, which is approximately -0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 8,841,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.26 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.09 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -9.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 16,371,903 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 25,230,035 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 68,433,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,035,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,750 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 9,162,700 shares during the same period.