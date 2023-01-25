CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Revenue clocked in at $25.68 billion, up 7.10% YTD: What’s Next?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] gained 0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $17.20 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2023 that CNH Industrial Takes Minority Stake in EarthOptics.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial announces a minority investment in the US-based ag tech company EarthOptics through its Ventures arm.

CNH Industrial N.V. represents 1.35 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.12 billion with the latest information. CNHI stock price has been found in the range of $16.92 to $17.2275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 3513915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock. On October 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNHI shares from 14.42 to 12.14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 79.99.

Trading performance analysis for CNHI stock

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.16, while it was recorded at 17.03 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $8,893 million, or 51.46% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.83 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $728.12 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 40,777,191 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 35,024,351 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 441,204,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,006,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,354,688 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,678,460 shares during the same period.