China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] Stock trading around $0.12 per share: What’s Next?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] gained 8.31% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time. The company report on December 28, 2022 that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the Launch of N95 Medical Protective Mask.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma”, the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced the launch of N95 medical protective mask (“N95 mask”).

On December 26, Hainan Medical Products Administration issued the Registration Certificate of N95 medical protective masks to Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., providing a strong material guarantee for further optimizing the industrial layout, production capacity and reserves of epidemic prevention materials in Hainan Province.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. represents 50.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.64 million with the latest information. CPHI stock price has been found in the range of $0.10 to $0.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, CPHI reached a trading volume of 3379875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for CPHI stock

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, CPHI shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1120, while it was recorded at 0.1077 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1848 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 364,459, which is approximately 14.318% of the company’s market cap and around 54.76% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 145,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in CPHI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4000.0 in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly -57.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 65,937 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 226,997 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 291,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,290 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 135,822 shares during the same period.