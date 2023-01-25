Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] moved up 1.94: Why It’s Important

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] traded at a high on 01/24/23, posting a 1.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $257.61. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on January 31.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday, January 31. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CST. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3495399 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caterpillar Inc. stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $131.94 billion, with 525.00 million shares outstanding and 519.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3495399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $239.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $240 to $264. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $230, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CAT stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 196 to 221.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.22, while it was recorded at 251.72 for the last single week of trading, and 206.72 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 15.35%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $91,991 million, or 70.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,573,417, which is approximately -0.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,070,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.42 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

929 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 10,401,022 shares. Additionally, 895 investors decreased positions by around 16,406,143 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 330,288,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,095,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 994,196 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,595,834 shares during the same period.