Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $53

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] gained 0.97% or 0.42 points to close at $43.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4095908 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Carrier Fourth Quarter Earnings Advisory.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and host a conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.

It opened the trading session at $43.33, the shares rose to $44.03 and dropped to $42.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CARR points out that the company has recorded 14.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 4095908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $47.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 51.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CARR stock

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.25, while it was recorded at 43.00 for the last single week of trading, and 39.92 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $31,342 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,755,404, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 82,377,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.29 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

480 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 29,987,530 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 32,250,067 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 654,965,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,203,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,408,885 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,390,143 shares during the same period.