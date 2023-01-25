Canaccord Genuity lifts HEXO Corp. [HEXO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] gained 5.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.63 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2023 that HEXO Corp. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) (“HEXO” or the “Company”), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today announced that it has received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The notice the Company received from Nasdaq on January 19, 2023 noted that the Company evidenced a closing bid price of its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market at or greater than the US$1.00 per share minimum requirement for the last 10 consecutive business days.

HEXO Corp. represents 42.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.58 million with the latest information. HEXO stock price has been found in the range of $1.51 to $1.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 812.27K shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 3396986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for HEXO stock

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.98. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 40.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8019, while it was recorded at 1.4980 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0284 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.05 and a Gross Margin at -85.88. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -558.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.15.

HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.06% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,638,626, which is approximately 7.379% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 948,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in HEXO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.44 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 168.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 1,039,590 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 331,012 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 2,686,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,057,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,141 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 87,983 shares during the same period.