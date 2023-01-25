Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. [CVKD] is -4.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CVKD] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.10 during the day while it closed the day at $3.92. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Cadrenal Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CVKD) Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Tecarfarin for Prevention of Systemic Thromboembolism of Cardiac Origin in Patients with End-Stage Renal Disease and Atrial Fibrillation.

— Cadrenal Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Fast Track designation to tecarfarin for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism, more commonly referred to as blood clots, of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. The purpose of Fast Track is to get important new drugs to the patient earlier. Fast Track addresses a broad range of serious conditions.

The market cap for CVKD stock reached $45.61 million, with 11.63 million shares outstanding and 4.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CVKD reached a trading volume of 7032713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

