bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF] moved up 75.47: Why It’s Important

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BIAF] closed the trading session at $2.79 on 01/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.70, while the highest price level was $3.99. The company report on January 24, 2023 that bioAffinity Technologies Announces Publication of Results of Clinical Trial in Peer-Reviewed Journal Respiratory Research.

Noninvasive Test Developed Using Machine Learning Detects Early-Stage Lung Cancer with High Sensitivity and Specificity.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF; BIAFW) today announced publication of “Detection of early-stage lung cancer in sputum using automated flow cytometry and machine learning” detailing results of the Company’s clinical trial for its non-invasive diagnostic CyPath® Lung in Respiratory Research, one of the leading peer-reviewed open access journals in the field of respiratory medicine.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 74.37 percent and weekly performance of 73.29 percent. The stock has performed 65.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 63.60K shares, BIAF reached to a volume of 68606927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bioAffinity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10015.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

BIAF stock trade performance evaluation

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.64 for bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1600, while it was recorded at 1.8100 for the last single week of trading.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

bioAffinity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of BIAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIAF stocks are: CREATIVE PLANNING with ownership of 29,545, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 20,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in BIAF stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $31000.0 in BIAF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BIAF] by around 66,081 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIAF stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,081 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.