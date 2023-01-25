Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 million, up 31.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] gained 32.38% or 1.02 points to close at $4.17 with a heavy trading volume of 47640809 shares. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Baudax Bio Announces Positive Outcome of Interim Analysis of Phase II Randomized Trial for BX1000.

“We are encouraged by the results of the first interim analysis of the BX1000 Phase II surgery trial,” said Gerri Henwood, Baudax Bio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the use of BX1000, combined with our reversal agent, BX3000, could make for precise control of timing under neuromuscular paralysis for surgical patients, which could result in time and cost savings for patients and hospitals alike. We look forward to completing enrollment in the study in Q1 and sharing topline results for the study in April 2023.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.12, the shares rose to $6.89 and dropped to $4.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BXRX points out that the company has recorded -85.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -169.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, BXRX reached to a volume of 47640809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BXRX stock

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.48. With this latest performance, BXRX shares gained by 84.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 22.68 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.30% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,981, which is approximately 832.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in BXRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $25000.0 in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly -24.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 22,715 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 19,320 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 17,310 shares during the same period.