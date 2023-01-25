Barclays lifts Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price surged by 1.06 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Temu Empowers Shoppers With Headstart to Affordable Valentine’s Day Shopping.

It’s never too early to start shopping for Valentine’s Day. Temu, the online marketplace empowering consumers to live their best lives, is making it easy for shoppers to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones with a wide range of Valentine’s Day deals.

Enjoy Valentine’s Day shopping with Temu’s wide range of gifts and special deals, housed conveniently in a special Valentine’s Day section on the website and app. Prices start from less than a dollar with discounts of up to 90% off and range from romantic jewelry to home decor items like candles, photo frames, and bedding sets.

A sum of 3297884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.63M shares. Pinduoduo Inc. shares reached a high of $96.44 and dropped to a low of $93.87 until finishing in the latest session at $96.31.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.86. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $103.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PDD stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 27 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.90.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.67, while it was recorded at 92.84 for the last single week of trading, and 61.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 66.83%.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,709 million, or 25.50% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 28,625,980, which is approximately 1.472% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,309,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in PDD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.82 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -13.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 45,177,736 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 28,916,370 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 223,996,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,090,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,726,509 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,250,188 shares during the same period.