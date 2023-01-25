Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] is 41.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] traded at a high on 01/24/23, posting a 18.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Avaya Named Leader Position in Inaugural Report from Aragon Research for Conversational AI (CAI) in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC).

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the inaugural report: The Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) 2023 by Aragon Research, Inc.

According to the report1, authored by Craig Kennedy, Sr. Director of Research at Aragon Research, the Avaya solution offers a “fully integrated technology stack including Unified Communication (UC), Contact Center (CC), and Workstream Collaboration (WSC), all extensible through Avaya Communications APIs and application library.” The report also indicates Avaya’s conversational AI solution is designed as “omni-channel, supporting text, voice, and visual interfaces.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20629033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avaya Holdings Corp. stands at 20.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.24%.

The market cap for AVYA stock reached $25.94 million, with 85.60 million shares outstanding and 71.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.95M shares, AVYA reached a trading volume of 20629033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $6, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AVYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

How has AVYA stock performed recently?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.71. With this latest performance, AVYA shares gained by 23.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.03 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7112, while it was recorded at 0.2502 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8328 for the last 200 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.06 and a Gross Margin at +50.15. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21.

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

There are presently around $15 million, or 66.10% of AVYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,364,162, which is approximately -12.25% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,147,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 million in AVYA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $0.94 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly -59.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 13,920,135 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 48,491,966 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 7,522,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,889,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,679,369 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 30,681,267 shares during the same period.