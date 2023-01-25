Atlas Corp. [ATCO] fell -1.50% so far this year. What now?

Atlas Corp. [NYSE: ATCO] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.16 during the day while it closed the day at $15.11. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Atlas Announces Shareholder Meeting Date in Connection with Poseidon Acquisition.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Atlas Corp. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATCO) announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 24, 2023 (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, Atlas common shareholders will be asked to, among other matters, consider and vote upon a proposal to adopt and approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) among Atlas, Poseidon Acquisition Corp. and Poseidon Merger Sub, Inc., and the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. The completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement remains subject to closing conditions described in Atlas’s Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 9, 2023, including receipt of common shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 2:00 p.m., London Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATCO2023, and all common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A copy of the Proxy Statement is being mailed to all Atlas shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 and common shareholders may vote by mailing their proxy cards or by submitting their proxy online or by telephone. The Proxy Statement has been posted to the Company’s website, atlascorporation.com, and can also be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Atlas Corp. stock has also loss -1.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATCO stock has inclined by 2.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.50% and lost -1.50% year-on date.

The market cap for ATCO stock reached $4.25 billion, with 275.19 million shares outstanding and 209.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, ATCO reached a trading volume of 4607773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlas Corp. [ATCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCO shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Atlas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ATCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

ATCO stock trade performance evaluation

Atlas Corp. [ATCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, ATCO shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Atlas Corp. [ATCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.31, while it was recorded at 15.16 for the last single week of trading, and 13.68 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Corp. [ATCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.73 and a Gross Margin at +57.11. Atlas Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03.

Atlas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlas Corp. [ATCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Corp. go to 21.00%.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,556 million, or 60.70% of ATCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATCO stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 125,081,134, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,554,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.82 million in ATCO stocks shares; and TIG ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $53.54 million in ATCO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Corp. [NYSE:ATCO] by around 19,000,206 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 14,851,414 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 135,282,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,134,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATCO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,494,487 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,141,493 shares during the same period.