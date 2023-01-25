Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT] stock Resumed by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $19

Amryt Pharma plc [NASDAQ: AMYT] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.63 during the day while it closed the day at $14.60. The company report on January 8, 2023 that Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. to Acquire Amryt Pharma Plc.

.

Amryt Pharma plc stock has also loss -0.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMYT stock has inclined by 111.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 95.71% and gained 100.00% year-on date.

The market cap for AMYT stock reached $617.87 million, with 64.05 million shares outstanding and 29.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 421.43K shares, AMYT reached a trading volume of 3549371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMYT shares is $17.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Amryt Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Amryt Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amryt Pharma plc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMYT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AMYT stock trade performance evaluation

Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, AMYT shares gained by 104.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.91 for Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 14.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.72 and a Gross Margin at +53.73. Amryt Pharma plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15.

Amryt Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $666 million, or 75.80% of AMYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMYT stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 8,857,268, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,333,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.47 million in AMYT stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $90.92 million in AMYT stock with ownership of nearly -1.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amryt Pharma plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Amryt Pharma plc [NASDAQ:AMYT] by around 1,220,762 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 461,802 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 43,925,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,608,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMYT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 613,525 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 187,031 shares during the same period.