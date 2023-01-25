Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] moved down -1.04: Why It’s Important

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $106.39 during the day while it closed the day at $104.13. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Airbnb to Participate at Web Summit.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Office, Nathan Blecharczyk, will speak at the Web Summit Technology Conference held in Lisbon on Thursday, November 3, beginning at 16:40pm CET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/vGsj1fwkZnI.

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Airbnb Inc. stock has also gained 2.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABNB stock has declined by -13.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.78% and gained 21.79% year-on date.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $64.51 billion, with 638.70 million shares outstanding and 383.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 3506199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $124.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.84, while it was recorded at 102.17 for the last single week of trading, and 111.36 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 20.10%.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,205 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,260,539, which is approximately 10.212% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,929,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.91 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 9.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 24,995,882 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 29,052,471 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 197,611,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,659,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,420,070 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,935,723 shares during the same period.