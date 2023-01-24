why Toast Inc. [TOST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.43

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] jumped around 1.57 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.34 at the close of the session, up 7.56%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Toast Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:40am MT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

About ToastToast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

Toast Inc. stock is now 23.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOST Stock saw the intraday high of $22.36 and lowest of $20.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.60, which means current price is +31.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 7487259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc. [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $22 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.20. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 26.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.47 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 20.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.61 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $5,917 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,927,357, which is approximately -14.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,413,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.41 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $352.69 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 67,365,015 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 38,213,008 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 159,266,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,844,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,525,451 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 17,478,860 shares during the same period.