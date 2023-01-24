why QuantumScape Corporation [QS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.33

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] gained 6.86% on the last trading session, reaching $8.26 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that QuantumScape Ships First 24-Layer Prototype Battery Cells to Automotive OEMs.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) today announced it has shipped its first 24-layer prototype lithium-metal battery cells to automotive OEMs for testing. Delivery of these cells, referred to as A0 samples, was the company’s key public milestone for the year, and achieving this goal represents an important step toward the commercialization of this technology.

With 24 layers, each comprising a solid-state separator, a cathode, and an in-situ-formed lithium-metal anode, these prototype cells have capacities in the multi-amp-hour range, a range the company believes is relevant for a variety of applications, including automotive and consumer electronics.

QuantumScape Corporation represents 434.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.34 billion with the latest information. QS stock price has been found in the range of $7.75 to $8.295.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 8750114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

Trading performance analysis for QS stock

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 43.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.70 and a Current Ratio set at 25.70.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $941 million, or 36.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,555,744, which is approximately 11.853% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 14,794,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.2 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $73.1 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 3.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 12,037,775 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 8,199,871 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 93,660,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,898,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,465 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,520,003 shares during the same period.