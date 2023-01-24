WeWork Inc. [WE] Revenue clocked in at $3.11 billion, up 17.48% YTD: What’s Next?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] price plunged by -1.18 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on January 19, 2023 that WeWork Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that on Thursday, February 16, 2023, it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, following the release of its earnings materials.

Preliminary numbers show the Company made gains in revenue and adjusted EBITDA through Q4 2022 exceeding guidance provided in the Company’s Q3 2022 earnings call. In connection with its portfolio optimization and in continuing to streamline operations, the Company has announced plans for headcount reductions which would account for approximately 300 roles in its global workforce.

A sum of 5724152 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.44M shares. WeWork Inc. shares reached a high of $1.80 and dropped to a low of $1.64 until finishing in the latest session at $1.68.

The one-year WE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.47. The average equity rating for WE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $6.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

WE Stock Performance Analysis:

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, WE shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0340, while it was recorded at 1.6380 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1796 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeWork Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.94 and a Gross Margin at -47.62. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

WeWork Inc. [WE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $998 million, or 87.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.21 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $120.2 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly -14.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 11,604,198 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 28,539,301 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 554,028,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,171,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,877,299 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,424,311 shares during the same period.