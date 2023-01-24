Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Xylem Inc. [XYL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Xylem Inc. [NYSE: XYL] slipped around -8.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $101.42 at the close of the session, down -7.95%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Xylem To Acquire Evoqua in $7.5 Billion All-Stock Transaction.

Creates Transformative Platform to Address World’s Most Critical Water Challenges.

Extends Leadership in Water Technologies, Solutions and Services with Strong Positions in Resilient, Attractive and Growing Markets.

Xylem Inc. stock is now -8.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XYL Stock saw the intraday high of $101.90 and lowest of $97.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 118.58, which means current price is +4.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 867.42K shares, XYL reached a trading volume of 11668570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xylem Inc. [XYL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYL shares is $110.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Xylem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $113 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Xylem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $129, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on XYL stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XYL shares from 85 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xylem Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYL in the course of the last twelve months was 1638.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has XYL stock performed recently?

Xylem Inc. [XYL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.26. With this latest performance, XYL shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Xylem Inc. [XYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.35, while it was recorded at 109.95 for the last single week of trading, and 94.21 for the last 200 days.

Xylem Inc. [XYL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xylem Inc. [XYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.46 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Xylem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Xylem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Xylem Inc. [XYL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xylem Inc. go to 18.76%.

Insider trade positions for Xylem Inc. [XYL]

There are presently around $15,405 million, or 91.70% of XYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,814,960, which is approximately 1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,680,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in XYL stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.09 billion in XYL stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xylem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Xylem Inc. [NYSE:XYL] by around 9,911,731 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 9,703,352 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 132,275,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,890,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,626,979 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,061,392 shares during the same period.