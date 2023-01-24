Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Volta Inc. [VLTA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] price plunged by -1.40 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Volta Inc. to be Acquired by Shell USA, Inc. to Accelerate Decarbonization of the Transportation Sector.

Shell to Acquire Volta in All-Cash Transaction Valuing Volta at Approximately $169 Million.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) today announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement under which Shell USA Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL), will acquire Volta in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $169 million. The transaction brings Volta’s powerful dual charging and media network to Shell’s established brand and seeks to unlock robust, long-term growth opportunities in electric vehicle (“EV”) charging.

A sum of 5909047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.64M shares. Volta Inc. shares reached a high of $0.87 and dropped to a low of $0.8551 until finishing in the latest session at $0.87.

The one-year VLTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.27. The average equity rating for VLTA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

VLTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Volta Inc. [VLTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.00. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 110.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.61 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5619, while it was recorded at 0.8437 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5733 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39 million, or 26.60% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,053,141, which is approximately -1.553% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,504,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.64 million in VLTA stocks shares; and EVOLUTION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $4.28 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 3,192,560 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,263,683 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 37,044,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,500,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,957 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 998,408 shares during the same period.