Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 7.40% on the last trading session, reaching $18.57 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Upstart Introduces Digital Finance and Online Sales Applications to Offer a Fully Digital Auto Retail Experience.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that it will add two new applications to its Auto Retail platform – Digital Finance and Online Sales – to offer dealerships a seamless online to in-store car-buying experience, from search to signing. Upstart will showcase the applications at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show (NADA) in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 26-29.

Upstart Auto Retail combines online and in-store digital retail capabilities with financing and manager tools to help dealerships create an omnichannel car-buying experience. In the second quarter, Upstart will add:.

Upstart Holdings Inc. represents 81.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.37 billion with the latest information. UPST stock price has been found in the range of $17.05 to $18.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 7101355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $14.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $22, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on UPST stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.28.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 28.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 17.04 for the last single week of trading, and 32.60 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $588 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,011,997, which is approximately -0.769% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,333,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.47 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.34 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -6.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 5,885,930 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 10,914,991 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 14,861,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,662,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,591,205 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,724,728 shares during the same period.