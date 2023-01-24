Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Stock trading around $5.48 per share: What’s Next?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] closed the trading session at $5.48 on 01/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.15, while the highest price level was $5.65. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Ox Commences Deployment of Vuzix Smart Glasses at One of the World’s Largest Logistics Platform Providers.

– The Ox Operator Experience platform uses Vuzix smart glasses, software automation and artificial intelligence to deliver operational excellence.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its Vuzix smart glasses have begun to be deployed by Ox, a Vuzix value added reseller, at one of the world’s largest logistics platform providers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.55 percent and weekly performance of 9.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 802.19K shares, VUZI reached to a volume of 6230890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VUZI shares from 6.50 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

VUZI stock trade performance evaluation

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 44.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.99 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -301.68 and a Gross Margin at +4.41. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -306.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.19.

Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $147 million, or 45.10% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,569,273, which is approximately -10.732% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,945,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.62 million in VUZI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.64 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 1.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 1,546,296 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 1,920,464 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 23,294,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,761,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 789,609 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 330,924 shares during the same period.