United States Steel Corporation [X] moved down -0.04: Why It’s Important

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $28.20 on 01/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.685, while the highest price level was $28.46. The company report on January 20, 2023 that United States Steel Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 2, 2023; Invites Retail and Institutional Investors to Submit Questions.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Thursday, February 2, 2023, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a company update which may include forward-looking information.

In addition, the company is partnering with Say Technologies to solicit questions from both institutional investors, as well as retail investors, ahead of the February 3, 2023 earnings webcast. Starting today through February 2, 2023, investors can submit and upvote questions through the Say Technologies website, the company’s Investor Relations website, and select brokerage apps. Select questions along with sell-side analyst questions, will be addressed by management on the earnings webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.57 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, X reached to a volume of 5528297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $26.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $49 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $28, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on X stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for X shares from 21 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 2.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.76, while it was recorded at 28.00 for the last single week of trading, and 23.93 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,990 million, or 79.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,928,140, which is approximately -8.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,812,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $586.92 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $310.2 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -5.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 19,578,580 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 29,920,301 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 127,436,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,935,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,976,748 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,486,008 shares during the same period.