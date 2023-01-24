U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain 9.31% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained 2.60% on the last trading session, reaching $47.67 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Responding to Floods in California.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

With regions of California being impacted by a series of torrential rainstorms, U.S. Bank announced it will provide a $25,000 U.S. Bank Foundation contribution to the Northern California Coastal Region Red Cross in support of disaster relief efforts.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.53 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.64 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $46.535 to $47.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 8135492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $52.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $62 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 52 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.37 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.42, while it was recorded at 46.60 for the last single week of trading, and 46.23 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $52,642 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,121,643, which is approximately 1.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,972,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.71 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -35.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 809 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 72,567,806 shares. Additionally, 720 investors decreased positions by around 81,506,413 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 950,234,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,104,308,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,554,912 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 5,725,663 shares during the same period.