The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Halliburton Company [HAL] – find out why.

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $41.27 during the day while it closed the day at $40.57. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Halliburton Labs Welcomes Three New Companies to Its Energy Tech Accelerator.

Matrix Sensors, RPSi, and SunGreenH2 join the movement to bring on the future.

Halliburton Labs introduces Matrix Sensors, Renew Power Systems (RPSi), and SunGreenH2 as the newest participants in its clean energy accelerator.

Halliburton Company stock has also loss -4.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAL stock has inclined by 28.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.74% and gained 3.10% year-on date.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $36.39 billion, with 908.00 million shares outstanding and 905.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 10762141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $47.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 87.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.08, while it was recorded at 40.92 for the last single week of trading, and 34.12 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 43.40%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,152 million, or 84.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,642,116, which is approximately -1.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,149,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.58 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

453 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 62,288,483 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 52,874,725 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 628,038,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 743,201,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,849,031 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 8,109,017 shares during the same period.