Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] moved up 2.99: Why It’s Important

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] gained 2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $178.17 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Texas Instruments board declares first quarter 2023 quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock, payable Feb. 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on Jan. 31, 2023.

Texas Instruments Incorporated represents 913.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $159.77 billion with the latest information. TXN stock price has been found in the range of $172.56 to $179.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 7845683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $174.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $185 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 94.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.11, while it was recorded at 174.25 for the last single week of trading, and 167.82 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $135,996 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,221,995, which is approximately 0.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,190,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.4 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.71 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,012 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 37,278,851 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 41,151,984 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 684,863,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 763,294,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,603,461 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,141 shares during the same period.