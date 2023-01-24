Soluna Holdings Inc. [SLNH] Revenue clocked in at $28.00 million, up 99.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Soluna Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNH] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 2.02%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Soluna Steps Closer to Project Dorothy Revenue.

Non-Dilutive Funding and Energization Plan in Motion.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing has reached an understanding with certain strategic parties and executed a non-binding Letter of Intent to raise sufficient capital to energize Dorothy 1A and 1B. Should the transactions close as contemplated, they would not require the Company to issue equity.

Soluna Holdings Inc. stock is now 99.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLNH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7653 and lowest of $0.4401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.92, which means current price is +79.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 199.53K shares, SLNH reached a trading volume of 5441945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soluna Holdings Inc. [SLNH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soluna Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has SLNH stock performed recently?

Soluna Holdings Inc. [SLNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, SLNH shares gained by 67.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Soluna Holdings Inc. [SLNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5535, while it was recorded at 0.4764 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7092 for the last 200 days.

Soluna Holdings Inc. [SLNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soluna Holdings Inc. [SLNH] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +43.74. Soluna Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08.

Soluna Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Soluna Holdings Inc. [SLNH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.70% of SLNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 393,416, which is approximately 9.262% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 153,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in SLNH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37000.0 in SLNH stock with ownership of nearly -0.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soluna Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Soluna Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNH] by around 189,786 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 105,175 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 657,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 952,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,060 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 47,920 shares during the same period.