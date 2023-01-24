Scotiabank slashes price target on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] – find out why.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $1.92 on 01/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.80, while the highest price level was $1.95. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Bionano Announces Launch of Next-Generation Versions of its Reagent Kits and Chip Consumable, Along with Updates to its Instrument Control and Bionano Access Software for the Optical Genome Mapping Workflow.

Bionano Prep SP-G2 (SP-G2) kit offers higher gDNA quality, improved ease-of-use and increased DNA throughput.

Bionano Prep Direct Label and Stain-G2 (DLS-G2) kit offers increased reagent stability and labeling efficiency resulting in significantly faster sample to results workflow.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.51 percent and weekly performance of 6.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 7533244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9508, while it was recorded at 1.8460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9754 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $154 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,617,405, which is approximately 2.834% of the company’s market cap and around 1.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,744,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.23 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.21 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 12.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 3,981,597 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,322,384 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 69,724,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,028,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,924 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,273 shares during the same period.