Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] is 6.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE: RBA] surged by $1.32 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $62.25 during the day while it closed the day at $61.49. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Ritchie Bros. and IAA Announce Amended Merger Agreement That Enhances Value for Ritchie Bros. Shareholders While Increasing Cash Consideration for IAA Shareholders.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Amended Agreement Unanimously Approved by the Ritchie Bros. and IAA Boards Following Engagement with a Cross-Section of Shareholders.

New Investor Presentation Released Highlighting the Pending Merger’s Significant Potential Value Creation Opportunities, Which Includes an Estimated Total of $350 Million to $900 Million in EBITDA Growth Opportunities.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock has also gained 3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBA stock has declined by -1.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.17% and gained 6.33% year-on date.

The market cap for RBA stock reached $6.76 billion, with 110.84 million shares outstanding and 110.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, RBA reached a trading volume of 9172174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on RBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBA in the course of the last twelve months was 49.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RBA stock trade performance evaluation

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, RBA shares gained by 13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.26 for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.46, while it was recorded at 60.13 for the last single week of trading, and 61.55 for the last 200 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.03 and a Gross Margin at +51.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.05.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,568 million, or 84.90% of RBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBA stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 7,247,832, which is approximately -3.168% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD., holding 5,828,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.41 million in RBA stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $278.65 million in RBA stock with ownership of nearly 31.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE:RBA] by around 6,893,711 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 8,817,791 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 74,832,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,543,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,352,767 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,710,688 shares during the same period.