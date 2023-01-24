Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] Is Currently 34.52 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLRX] gained 34.52% or 7.77 points to close at $30.28 with a heavy trading volume of 13448097 shares. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Pliant Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

J.P. Morgan and Piper Sandler are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as a book-running manager for the proposed offering. Cantor, Oppenheimer & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the proposed offering.

It opened the trading session at $35.04, the shares rose to $36.50 and dropped to $29.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLRX points out that the company has recorded 63.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -664.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 405.88K shares, PLRX reached to a volume of 13448097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLRX shares is $41.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PLRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 148.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.58.

Trading performance analysis for PLRX stock

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.18. With this latest performance, PLRX shares gained by 58.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.83 for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.83, while it was recorded at 24.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.10 for the last 200 days.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1288.10 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1284.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.64.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]

There are presently around $1,375 million, or 94.20% of PLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLRX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,086,493, which is approximately 82.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 4,508,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.51 million in PLRX stocks shares; and TRV GP III, LLC, currently with $116.25 million in PLRX stock with ownership of nearly -34.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PLRX] by around 21,114,192 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,848,083 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 18,447,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,409,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,581,796 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,369 shares during the same period.