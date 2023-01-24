Permian Resources Corporation [PR] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $13

Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE: PR] gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $10.71 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Permian Resources Announces Portfolio Optimization Transactions.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced that it has entered into a series of portfolio management transactions, comprising of a bolt-on acquisition, a divestiture of non-operated production and acreage and a divestiture of a portion of its water infrastructure assets in Reeves County, Texas.

“At Permian Resources, we believe our focus on portfolio management will continue to drive value for our shareholders. The combined transactions high-grade our portfolio, adding 45 top-quartile locations, 4,000 net acres with significant development potential and 3,100 net royalty acres while generating approximately $100 million in net cash proceeds,” said James Walter, Co-CEO of Permian Resources.

Permian Resources Corporation represents 286.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.94 billion with the latest information. PR stock price has been found in the range of $10.59 to $10.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, PR reached a trading volume of 7020785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Permian Resources Corporation [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $11.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PR stock

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.89. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 21.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Permian Resources Corporation [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.66, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.24 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corporation [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Permian Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Permian Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Permian Resources Corporation [PR]

There are presently around $2,737 million, or 88.40% of PR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 68,858,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,588,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.66 million in PR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.44 million in PR stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Permian Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE:PR] by around 45,007,073 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 43,346,372 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 167,165,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,518,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,169,117 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 10,608,414 shares during the same period.