Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Revenue clocked in at $46.07 billion, up 8.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.26%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Helps Guitar Center Tune its Business for Increased Customer Demand.

The world’s largest musical instrument retailer to improve performance by more than 30 percent and over 40 percent in data platform savings by moving its core systems to Exadata Database Service on OCI.

Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has moved to Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to meet customer demand for new online and in-store services. By moving its core systems to OCI, including order management, warehouse management, demand forecasting, enterprise resource planning, and its ecommerce platform, Guitar Center has seen performance improvements of more than 30 percent and aims to save more than 40 percent in data platform expenses over the next three years. Additionally, with its inventory and catalog systems, ecommerce platform, and contact center technologies now running on OCI, Guitar Center is able to provide improved response times to customers while offering new services in the channel of their choice.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 7.56%. The one-year Oracle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.95. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $236.28 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 7389602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $92.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $104, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ORCL stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 90 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.23, while it was recorded at 87.49 for the last single week of trading, and 74.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.02%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99,523 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,890,240, which is approximately -0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,579,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.11 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.47 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 978 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 67,501,692 shares. Additionally, 960 investors decreased positions by around 63,552,510 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 987,557,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,118,611,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,575,413 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 11,262,778 shares during the same period.