ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] moved up 6.85: Why It’s Important

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] surged by $4.54 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $71.27 during the day while it closed the day at $70.80. The company report on January 19, 2023 that onsemi to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2022 Annual Financial Results.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on February 6, 2023, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock has also gained 8.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ON stock has inclined by 15.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.15% and gained 13.52% year-on date.

The market cap for ON stock reached $29.34 billion, with 432.90 million shares outstanding and 430.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 7579560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $73.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 17.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ON stock trade performance evaluation

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.77, while it was recorded at 66.55 for the last single week of trading, and 62.53 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 18.33%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,753 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,912,255, which is approximately -0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,616,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.05 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly -4.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 50,891,005 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 71,492,120 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 297,857,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,241,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,296,923 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,330,430 shares during the same period.