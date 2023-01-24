New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Stock trading around $9.76 per share: What’s Next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.93%. The company report on January 3, 2023 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON JANUARY 31ST.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 28, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock dropped by -21.67%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.08. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.45 billion, with 680.29 million shares outstanding and 669.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.64M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 6243054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.10, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

NYCB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,729 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 84,289,203, which is approximately -0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,858,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $652.54 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $376.1 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -3.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 33,250,686 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 35,257,093 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 416,030,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,538,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,827,751 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,519,952 shares during the same period.