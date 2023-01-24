Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] – find out why.

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] jumped around 1.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.05 at the close of the session, up 4.00%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that With Industry-First Energy Efficiency Guarantee, Pure Storage Further Expands SLA Offerings for Evergreen//One.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pure Sees Strong Customer Adoption of its Evergreen Subscription Services, Surpassing $1B in ARR for the First Time.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced continued growth of its subscription service offerings, including its Evergreen® portfolio, in addition to a new energy efficiency service level agreement (SLA) for Evergreen//One™. The introduction of the new SLA represents the first and only energy efficiency guarantee in the enterprise storage as a service market, and supports Pure Storage’s mission to provide customers with the most sustainable storage technology to meet their goals.

Pure Storage Inc. stock is now 1.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSTG Stock saw the intraday high of $27.225 and lowest of $26.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.71, which means current price is +5.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 7197431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $38.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

How has PSTG stock performed recently?

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.49, while it was recorded at 26.57 for the last single week of trading, and 28.12 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +67.52. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81.

Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 32.36%.

Insider trade positions for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

There are presently around $6,895 million, or 88.00% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,242,281, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,502,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.93 million in PSTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $413.49 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 32,312,777 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 23,504,310 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 199,093,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,910,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,343,154 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,939,614 shares during the same period.