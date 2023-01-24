Market cap of TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX] reaches 49.63M – now what?

TScan Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRX] closed the trading session at $2.08 on 01/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.95, while the highest price level was $2.67. The company report on January 23, 2023 that TScan Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Three Investigational New Drug Applications for the Treatment of Solid Tumors.

Primary IND for solid tumor program, T-Plex, supports simultaneous use of multiple TCRs to create customized, multiplexed TCR-T cell therapies based on target and HLA expression.

INDs for TSC-204-A0201 and TSC-204-C0702 introduce the first two TCRs into TScan’s ImmunoBank, targeting MAGE-A1 on HLA types A*02:01 and C*07:02, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.19 percent and weekly performance of -5.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.68K shares, TCRX reached to a volume of 6066705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCRX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TScan Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75.

TCRX stock trade performance evaluation

TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, TCRX shares gained by 30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 63.50% of TCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCRX stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,784,792, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,513,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 million in TCRX stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $2.59 million in TCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TScan Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in TScan Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TCRX] by around 145,741 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 348,416 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,985,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,479,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCRX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,009 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 39,071 shares during the same period.