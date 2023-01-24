Market cap of T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] reaches 23.38M – now what?

T Stamp Inc. [NASDAQ: IDAI] price surged by 47.92 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Trust Stamp Receives Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Reports strong traction with 22 banks enrolling in paid pilot programs over the past three months.

A sum of 19995928 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.05K shares. T Stamp Inc. shares reached a high of $1.74 and dropped to a low of $0.67 until finishing in the latest session at $0.96.

The one-year IDAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.6. The average equity rating for IDAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDAI shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T Stamp Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

IDAI Stock Performance Analysis:

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.11. With this latest performance, IDAI shares gained by 95.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.77 for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6735, while it was recorded at 0.7526 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3431 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T Stamp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -241.74 and a Gross Margin at +53.10. T Stamp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.40.

T Stamp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.50% of IDAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 975,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 36.34% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 113,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in IDAI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $70000.0 in IDAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T Stamp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in T Stamp Inc. [NASDAQ:IDAI] by around 1,259,982 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 66,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,326,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,638 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.